Chemo RV gives back in a big way

Jason Bell generously donated funds to the Red Cross and two fire departments with money raised from the sale of RVs.

Chemo RV owner Jason Bell donates a whopping $18,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, Williams Lake Fire Dept.’s Chief Des Webster and 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Stan McCarthy Saturday. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Chemo RV owner Jason Bell followed through on a great promise.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 he donated $18,000 each to the Canadian Red Cross, the Williams Lake Fire Department and the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department.

Accepting the cheques on behalf of their fire departments were Williams Lake Fire Chief Des Webster and 150 Mile House Fire Chief Stan McCarthy, both wearing gracious smiles when they saw the totals.

Bell decided he wanted to show his appreciation for the three organizations’ efforts during the summer’s wildfires and committed to take $1,000 from the sale of each RV between July and September and donate those funds.

The staff at Chemo hosted a community celebration Saturday to thank first responders.

Hundreds of people enjoyed pizza, hamburgers, children’s activities, live music and raffles.