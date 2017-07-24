Check point nets suspected drunk driver

Canadian Armed Forces Spr. Jake Cassar, Master Cpl. William Cheyne, RCMP Const. Keith Wells and Cpl. AJ Prasad man the check point at Highway 97 and Enterprise Road Sunday evening. Further north at McLeese Lake officers there took a suspect into custody for impaired driving. (Angie Mindus photo)

RCMP arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after he drove up to an evacuation check point at McLeese Lake Sunday night.

Accoring to police, the driver, a 35 year old man from Fort St. John, approached the check point at about 8 p.m. and was stopped by the RCMP officer, who detected significant signs of impairment.

“The RCMP officer at the check stop was unable to transport the male, as such a Williams Lake RCMP officer attended the location to assist. The male was subsequently arrested for Impaired Driving and is alleged to have provided breath samples more than twice the legal limit. He has since been released, with a Promise to Appear in court in mid-September,” stated RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Janelle Shoihet.

“Even with the knowledge that this area is under an evacuation order, and RCMP and CAF (Canadian Armed Forces) personnel are restricting entry at every point in the city, we continue to see Criminal Code Infractions, essentially driving up the check stops. In this case, the man not only put his own, but the lives of our officers and Canadian Forces Officers lives at risk.”