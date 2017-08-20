Charges pending against two males suspected of drug trafficking

Road rage incident leads to vehicle search and seizure of marijuana and cash

Charges are pending against two males after police seized trace amounts of vegetative marijuana and a large amount of cash Saturday, Aug. 19 in what is described by police as a road rage incident.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to an escalating road rage incident in the parking lot of McDonald’s at 1323 Broadway Ave. S. shortly after 8 a.m. Aug. 19, reported police.

Upon police attending the location, two males were arrested and taken into custody.

Police continued their investigation in searching one of the associated vehicles, as a knife was reported to have been brandished during the confrontation.

In the vehicle police located a trace amount of vegetative marijuana as well as $19,200 in cash. The money was seized under proceeds of crime.

Each incident is unique in the policing world, and sometimes those incidents yield really good results, reported Const. Taylor Callens. In this instance some illegitimate cash-flow has been taken off the streets, he said.

The males have since been released from custody and charges are pending.

Released on behalf of Williams Lake RCMP: File # 2017-6761. Cst. James Mason