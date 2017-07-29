Central Mountain Air resumes flights in Williams Lake Sunday, Pacific Coastal Monday

Central Mountain Air will be resuming flight services to the Williams Lake Aiport on Sunday, July 30.

Its first flight will come into Williams Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Pacific Coastal said it hopes to have one flight going into Williams Lake by Monday, July 31 and to be able to resume its regular schedule of three flights a day by Aug. 4.

The Williams Lake Airport has been closed to regular airline travel since the evening of Friday, July 7 when wildfires erupted in the area and the province restricted use of the airport for fire suppression only.