Cariboo wildfires suspend Black Press print operations

Until the extreme wildfire situation subsides the Williams Lake Tribune and 100 Mile Free Press will be available on-line only.

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Second pressman Calvin Paul at the Black Press printing plant in Williams Lake where print operations are being temporarily suspended. The Williams Lake Tribune and 100 Mile House Free Press will be only be available online until the extreme fire situation subsides.

The unprecedented wildfire situation in the Cariboo region has deeply impacted thousands of residents, and hundreds of commercial enterprises.

While the Williams Lake Tribune is among the businesses affected, measures are being taken to maintain information services to the community, said Lorie Williston, president of Black Press B.C. North Tuesday morning.

“Until the extreme fire situation subsides, Black Press will not be producing print products for Williams Lake and 100 Mile House,” she said. “However, our dedicated reporters will continue to provide online updates. They are strongly supported by digital editorial teams based outside of the Cariboo region, who have been generating daily updated coverage for all Black Press websites and social media.”

While the Black Press printing plant in Williams Lake will temporarily suspend operations, other press plants will continue to produce sister papers.

Black Press extends its sincere condolences to the region’s residents who have lost property in this fire crisis, and sincerely hopes everyone continues to stay safe under these very challenging times.