Cariboo Regional District chair retiring

Janis Bell is retiring from her position as CAO of the Cariboo Regional District.

After working for the Cariboo Regional District since 1978, chief administrative officer Janis Bell is retiring later this year.

The CRD announced Bell’s pending retirement Thursday, noting John MacLean has been hired to replace her.

MacLean was previously the CAO for the Kootenay Boundary Regional District and, prior to that, corporate officer for the CRD.

MacLean begins the job on Monday, Oct. 2.

Bell is presently at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention in Vancouver and not available for comment.

In her book, Women of Brave Mettle, featuring women in the region, local historian and former Williams Lake Tribune editor Diana French said Bell first stepped into the doors of the CRD as a high school student during a career week preparation placement.

She was barely back at school when she received a call from the regional district saying an employee had left and would she like the job starting immediately, even though she was still in school, French noted.

On June 1, 1978 she went to work as the CRD’s receptionist, soon became the secretary to the board and from there moved up the ranks, French noted.