Cariboo Fire Centre amends area restrictions around fires

Area restrictions in the Cariboo-Chilcotin have been expanded around several fires to help protect public safety and allow fire suppression efforts to continue safely and efficiently.

“We were motivated to make the amendments for two reasons,” fire information officer Natasha Broznitsky told the Tribune Saturday afternoon. “One was with the expected winds and potential fire behaviour we might see this weekend today in particular and then also, some of the fires had moved slightly outside the boundaries we put on them before.”

In some cases, the CFC decided to widen the restriction areas to make sure the public is not in areas where there are active fires, she added.

The weather seems variable across the region Saturday, Broznitsky said.

“Some people are seeing rain in some places, not a lot I don’t think. It’s really windy in some places and not as windy in other places so I think today everyone’s focus is getting through the wind event, getting through today then reassessing and seeing what’s happened and where we need to focus tomorrow when the wind is expected to not be as significant.”

People heading into the backcountry are reminded to remain vigilant and exercise caution, while the campfire ban and off-road vehicle prohibition that was implemented throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction on Aug. 4 are still in place.

The area restriction order applies to all Crown land within the geographic boundaries as outlined on the associated maps, but it does not include the foreshore or Crown land covered by water as the public use of lakes and rivers that are not under an evacuation order is not restricted.

The area restriction order also does not include private land, garbage dumps and transfer stations.

The following area restrictions will remain in effect until noon on Oct. 31, 2017, or until the area restriction order is otherwise rescinded

Two area restrictions apply to Crown land within the perimeter of, and within 10 kilometres immediately beyond, the perimeters of the Hanceville-Riske Creek fire and the Plateau Complex , formerly known separately as the Chezacut, Tautri, Bishop’s Bluff, Baezaeko, Wentworth Creek, Arc Mountain and other fires.

Additionally, one area restriction applies to Crown land within the perimeter of and within five kilometres immediately beyond the perimeter of the Colwell Lake/Kleena Kleene fires.

One area restriction applies to Crown land within the perimeter and within three kilometres immediately beyond the perimeter of the Precipice fire.

Six area restrictions apply to Crown land within the perimeter and within two kilometres immediately beyond the perimeter of the Canim Lake fire, the Prouton Lake fire, the Swift River fire and three fires in the Quesnel Lake area.

Seven area restrictions apply to Crown land within the perimeters of the following fires: Gustafson (C40621), Big Lake/Gavin Lake (C20906, C31005, C30887), Castle Rock/Twan Lake South (C10740), Quesnel Lake (C31169, C31348, C31306, C31489), White Lake, Wildwood, Spokin Lake, Soda Creek (C20735, C20729, C20738, C20645), Green Mountain (C10683) and Canim Lake (C41707)

Latest weather conditions

In Williams Lake Saturday afternoon the wind has picked up, with gusts, there is smoke in the air and a small amount of precipitation. It is 29C and the humidity is 50 per cent. A special air quality statement is in effect, with a rating of 7, which is considered high risk, according to the Government of Canada website.