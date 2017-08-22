Canadian Blood Services calling for donors

Canadian Blood Services has seen a drop in blood donations and wants to fill 25,000 appointments across the country before Labour Day.

As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, Canadian Blood Services is counting on that generosity and is urging eligible Canadians to book appointments.

Blood donations often decrease during summer months, something that Canadian Blood Services plans for. Canadian Blood Services confirms that 25,000 appointments need to be filled before Labour Day.

“We anticipated a drop in blood donations during the summer months as a result of holidays, changes in routines, travel and family activities. The Labour Day long weekend is particularly challenging as families spend time wrapping up the summer before transitioning into the back to school period,” says Mark Donnison, vice president, donor relations. “Earlier this summer, we asked Canadians to take some precious time out of their summers for patients in need of blood. And they responded. To continue to meet patients’ needs, we urge new and returning donors to book an appointment starting now and through Labour Day.”

Those with appointments are encouraged to keep their appointment and, if possible, bring a friend or family member to donate with them.

To book an appointment today, locate a clinic, check your eligibility and more, download the GiveBlood app available for iOS on the App Store or for Android on Google Play or visit blood.ca.