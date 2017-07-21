Canadian Armed Forces stops in Quesnel on way to Williams Lake

Quesnel residents were treated to a Canadian Armed Forces visit as they drove through Friday morning on their way to assist emergency efforts in Williams Lake.

The convoy was stopped on Highway 97 headed south for further details on which route to take. They were back on route headed to Williams Lake by 11:30 a.m.

“This is an unprecedented emergency, and it’s a welcome relief to get more boots on the ground from the Canadian Forces to support the enormous amount of provincial resources going into managing this event with the RCMP, wildfire fighters, EMBC and literally thousands of volunteers working as hard as they possibly can,” Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said.

“I want to thank our Canadian Government and Canadian Forces for yet again stepping up and offering their support to help during our time of need,” he added.

At the request of the commanding officer, RCMP, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have been asked to assist the RCMP with some very specific duties in B.C. communities that are dealing with wildfires, such as the ground evacuation of persons in distress, delivery of essential aid such as food and supplies by land and by air, and to help the RCMP maintain road checkpoints throughout the areas affected by the fires. The Province’s request for military support does not include deployments in an armed or law-enforcement capacity.

With the CAF’s added support and resources, the RCMP will be able to continue their duties of protecting people, their communities and property in addition to assistance they are providing to the emergency.

“As the wildfire situation continues to evolve, the RCMP and our partner agencies are planning for the long-term sustainability of core policing duties in the province while maintaining our ability to have a timely response to emerging fire issues,” said Deputy Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr, commanding officer of the BC RCMP.

“The RCMP will continue to have a robust presence within evacuated and affected areas, while also overseeing the specific duties assigned to the Canadian Armed Forces.”

“The Canadian Armed Forces are part of the larger Government of Canada safety and security family. Like family we help out when and where we are needed. We are proud to support our RCMP colleagues, and all of our federal and provincial partners, engaged in keeping Canadians safe during this time,” said Rear Admiral Art McDonald, Commander Maritime Forces Pacific/Joint Task Force Pacific.

Approximately 150 CAF personnel have been deployed to Williams Lake and the surrounding area to support emergency management efforts. The additional 225 announced today brings it to a total of 375 CAF personnel deployed.