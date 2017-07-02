Canada’s 150 celebrated in Boitanio Park

Games, history, art displays and crafts, food, cake, history, music and more mark Canada Day celebrations in Boitanio Park

Cariboo Piecemaker’s quilt club member Ros Giles with the quilt she created about her trip across Canada. Gaeil Farrar photo

Canada Day celebrations in Boitanio Park Saturday were a wonderful tribute to Canada’s 150th birthday.

There were traditional games to play such as walking on stilts and table tennis, craft projects for children such as making paper bag puppets in the form of a beaver face, signs recounting the country’s history, formal opening ceremonies with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 and Williams Lake pipers leading the opening with O Canada, a history of Canada and the presentation of flags from every province the territory along with all three flags that have flown over Canada since the country’s inception.

There was a giant cupcake cake provided by Save-On-Foods, lots of other food offering, and shade trees to eat under while listening to a variety of musical presentations.

And the sun shone the whole day.