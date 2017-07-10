Canada Post suspends delivery to areas in B.C. hit by wildfires

Canada Post said Monday it has suspended delivery some areas in B.C. displaced by the fires.

Areas impacted include Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 100 Mile House, 108 Mile House, Lac la Hache, Little Fort, Alexis Creek, Hanceville, Nemiah Valley, 150 Mile House, Riske Creek, Miocene, Horsefly, Big Lake, Likely, Williams Lake, Anahim Lake, Nimpo Lake and parts of Quesnel.

All mail and parcels destined for these locations will be held securely until plans are in place, Canada Post said in a bulletin and thanked those affected for their patience in this difficult time.

The Service Alerts will be posted and updated on the Canada Post website’s service alerts.