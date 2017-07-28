Burnouts planned for Hanceville-Riske Creek and White Lake wildfires Friday

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Smoke may be seen from Williams Lake Friday as a burnout is planned on the White Lake wildfire west of the Fraser River.

BC Wildfire Service crews will be performing burn out operations Friday in the Towydkin Lake area and south of IR#4 along the 4500 Road in the Hanceville-Riske Creek wildfire and on the south east flank of the White Lake wildfire.

Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Noelle Kekula said Friday that columns of smoke will be visible from Williams Lake if it all goes according to plan with the White Lake wildfire burnout.

“I have no idea how smokey it is in Williams Lake but it is smokey here at Alexis Creek,” Kekula said.

Crews have also been doing burning on the Riske Creek fire’s north flank as well as night patrols.

The portion of the White Lake fire west of the Fraser River is estimated to be 8,000 hectares.

There are 80 firefighters, 16 pieces of heavy equipment, three helicopters and support staff working on the fire Friday.

The Hanceville-Riske Creek fire remains at approximately 132,000 hectares, with 288 firefighters, 14 helicopters and 53 pieces of heavy equipment actioning the fire Friday.

Mop up and patrols also continue along the 2000 Road, Kekula said.

“The 900 Road to Nemiah Valley is open, but you will be going through active fire,” Kekula said. “You will see smouldering stumps and you might see flames so use caution.”