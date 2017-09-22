Burning ban lifted for Cariboo Fire Centre

The same day the City of Williams Lake and Cariboo Fire Centre lifted some burning restrictions, smoke could be seen coming from a residential area just after noon Friday. Angie Mindus photo

A resident outside of the city limits didn’t waste any time having a fire Friday afternoon.

As of noon today, the BC Wildfire Service has rescinded the campfire prohibition that was in effect in the Kamloops, Okanagan, Kootenay and Cariboo regions.

The use of sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks (including firecrackers) and burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre, but are allowed in the Kamloops Fire Centre and Cariboo Fire Centre.