BREAKING: Tzenzaicut Lake area downgraded to evacuation alert

Cariboo Regional District says parts of Alexis Creek still remain on evacuation order

View from Alexis creek looking to Neimah. (Submitted: Miranda Broomfield)

Areas around Tzenzaicut Lake partially downgraded to an evacuation alert.

That’s according to the Cariboo Regional District in a news release Saturday morning.

“Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be enforcing this action,” the CRD said.

The areas downgraded to an alert include: