BREAKING: Tzenzaicut Lake area downgraded to evacuation alert

Areas around Tzenzaicut Lake partially downgraded to an evacuation alert.
That’s according to the Cariboo Regional District in a news release Saturday morning.
“Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be enforcing this action,” the CRD said.
The areas downgraded to an alert include:
- North of Roddie Road west 55 km, south 28 km and east 42 km
- South paralleling Garner Road to south of 100C FSR
- North side of Coulthard Road to the south side of Soap Lake;
- North east to south end of Miller Road;
- East to Fraser River