BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.
Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.
More to come.
