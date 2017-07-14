BREAKING: Kenneth Jacob Fenton gets four year prison sentence

Charges stem from crash that led to death of Const. Sarah Beckett last year.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton (centre) flanked by his lawyers Chris Masey and Dale Marshall head into the second day of the sentencing hearing for charges that stemmed from the crash that led to the death of RCMP officer Const. Sarah Beckett. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

UPDATE: Kenneth Jacob Fenton has been sentenced to four years behind bars. He will also be prohibited from driving for five years following his incarceration in a federal prison.

More to come.

——————-

More than a year after the early morning crash that claimed the life of West Shore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett a sentence will be delivered.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be in Western Communities Court today, following two full days of submissions by both the defence and the Crown on July 7 and June 28. Judge Ron Lamperson has had the past week to pour over those submissions and come to a decision.

Crown counsel has asked for three to five years of imprisonment and an eight-to-10-year driving prohibition upon release, while Fenton’s lawyers have requested three years and a five-year driving prohibition that would start at the time of sentencing.

Fenton pleaded guilty to charges of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death. The other three charges that stemmed from the April 2016 crash are explected to be stayed during today’s proceedings.

