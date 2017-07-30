BREAKING: Evacuations ordered for Green Lake, 70 Mile, Watch Lake

See other maps further down the page.

Residents surrounding Green Lake, as well as 70 Mile House are being ordered to evacuate by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Cariboo Regional District

The orders stretch north from Clinton to the south, north along Highway 97 and then east in an area including the northern border of the TNRD and north along the northern shore of Green Lake, Little Green Lake and all of Watch Lake and Little Horse Lake.

The parts of the Cariboo Regional District to the south of Highway 24 have been placed on alert, this includes Sheridan Lake and the southern part of Lone Butte.

The orders are due to a rapidly moving Elephant Hill fire currently located in the TNRD’s Electoral Area “E.”

Clinton and an area to the north along Highway 97 were also evacuated earlier in the day, due to the Elephant Hill fire spotting across the Bonaparte River.

Because of the “potential danger to life and health” the regional district has ordered a number of properties to evacuate, listed on the original TNRD release and the CRD release.

Evacuees are asked to leave immediately.

Evacuees from the TNRD are asked to head south Kamloops while evacuees from the CRD are asked to head to 100 Mile House.

The route to Kamloops is north along Highway 97 to Highway 24, east to Highway 5 and south to Kamloops. Highway 97 is closed southbound at 70 Mile House.

Evacuees are urged to shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

If you have livestock, you are asked to contact the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

Those requiring support services such as food and accommodation are asked to register at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street in Kamloops.

The route to 100 Mile House is along 83 Mile Road to Highway 97 and north to 100 Mile House or along Watch Lake Road to Highway 24, west along Highway 24 to Highway 97 and north to 100 Mile House.