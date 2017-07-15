BREAKING: Evacuation order issued for Big Creek

Gang Ranch is also under an evacuation alert.

View from Alexis creek looking to Neimah. (Submitted: Miranda Broomfield)

An evacuation order has been issued for the area of Big Creek.

That’s according to the Cariboo Regional District, who’s directing residents to avoid evacuating north through Fletcher Lake and Hanceville.

A complex of fires burning in that area at an estimated 40,000 hectares, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

Big Creek Evacuation Order The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas: – From McDermott Creek east to… Posted by Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre on Saturday, July 15, 2017

Meanwhile, the area of Gang Ranch is under an evacuation alert.

Other evacuation orders and alerts:

Southeast of Alex Lake from the existing “Big Creek East to Fraser River” evacuation order area to the Cariboo Regional District southern boundary.

Northeast to the existing “Gustafson North FSR” evacuation order area at Helena Lake, and north to the existing “Williams Lake Fringe to Fraser River” evacuation alert area.

Also under alert: communities of Gang Ranch, Alkali Lake, Dog Creek, and Canoe Creek; and Enterprise Road, and portions of Dog Creek Road not already under alert.

Forecasted winds remain a concern for fire crews, expected to reach up to 70 kilometres per hour.

More to come.