BREAKING: Evacuation order for Thompson-Nicola E

Residents east of Clinton and east of 70 Mile were told to get out immediately

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for properties in electoral area E.

“A rapidly moving wildfire currently located in Electoral Area “E” continues to threaten properties east of Clinton and east of 70 Mile House,” said a July 15 11 p.m. news release. Clearwater itself was put on an evacuation alert on Saturday afternoon.

Evacuees who require support, including lodging, should register at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street, Kamloops. It is suggested that evacuees turn off the power and propane to their residences. If you have large animals or livestock in need of shelter, please contact the TNRD EOC at 1-866-377-7188.

The properties under evacuation are:

1605 Boule-Young Lake Rd

4415 Clinton-Loon Lake FSR

5885 Clinton-Upper Loon Lake FSR

2080 Eagan-Bonaparte Lake FSR

6000 French Rd

1350 to 1791 Hutchinson Rd

1420 to 1475 Janzen Terr

2025 Mound-Loon Lake Rd

9340 Rose Rd

1410 to 1490 Thibert Rd

Anyone else who finds themselves within the evacuation zone marked in red on the map below should also evacuate. An interactive map can be found here.