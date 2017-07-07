UPDATED: Evacuation order issued for the Miocene area east of Williams Lake due to nearby wildfire and Highway 97 closed in both directions near 100 Mile House to 17 kilometres north of Lac La Hache

Details are slim, but the fire is an estimated 1 hectare in size

5:43 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions two kilometres north of 100 Mile House to 17 kilometres north of Lac La Hache because of a forest fire.

No detour available.

5:30 p.m

An evacuation order has been issued for the Miocene area.

Several fires are reportedly breaking out in and surrounding Williams Lake.

A fire has broken out near Coyote Rock golf course.

Meanwhile, fire crews are responding to a wildfire northeast of the Williams Lake Airport, causing the evacuation of the nearby BC Wildfire’s Cariboo Fire Centre.

The fire is an estimated 1 hectare in size, according to B.C. Wildfire Service. An air tanker has been deployed, along with helicopter water bucket support.

Crews responding to ~1ha #BCwildfire NE of #WilliamsLake airport, with airtanker and helicopter support. Smoke visible from surrounding area — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 7, 2017

The cause of this wildfire is currently under investigation, the Cariboo Fire Centre said. Smoke from this fire is highly visible from the areas surrounding Williams Lake Airport.

Reports are coming in of a third fire east of 150 Mile House, caused by a lightning storm currently moving through the area. B.C. Wildfire Service has not yet confirmed this fire.

Here are scenes from the fire near Dugan Lake, near Wildwood and Fox Mountain above Coyote Rock.

Fire near Coyote Rock golf course. (Submitted)