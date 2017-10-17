BREAKING: Calgary homicide suspect surrounded in Revelstoke

RCMP have weapons drawn and pointed at a small grey car in Revelstoke.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

RCMP have surrounded a silver vehicle reportedly wanted in connection with a homicide in Calgary.

More than a dozen armed officers have surrounded the silver Toyota Corolla with Alberta plate BKW 1855.

That vehicle is connected to a man currently on the run from the Calgary Police Service.

According to a Calgary police press release, Mohammadali Darabi, 32, of Calgary, is being sought in connection with the death of his roommate, a man in his 20s who was found deceased Sunday afternoon.

“At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, police were called to a residence on the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W., after a man was found deceased inside the home by a family member,” writes the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.

“This death was initially being investigated as suspicious, but new details have led police to believe the incident was a homicide.”

Detectives believe Darabi left the residence on Oakmoor Drive Sunday afternoon and was last seen driving a silver-coloured, 2006 Toyota Corolla with Alberta plate BKW 1855.

BC RCMP have not yet confirmed the connection between the two incidents.

Witnesses on scene say police were yelling ‘Mohammad’ at the vehicle.

The man in the vehicle reportedly spent the night in Revelstoke and his credit card use alerted RCMP to his location.

Update: Oakmoor Drive homicide investigation The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is seeking public assistance in… Posted by Calgary Police Service on Monday, October 16, 2017

– with files from Marissa Tiel

Fire services has set up a light tower. #Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/eeQaDlQd6y — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) October 17, 2017

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

More than a dozen uniformed officers are on scene at a standoff in Revelstoke with guns drawn at a silver-coloured vehicle.

Officers have not yet approached the car but more officers have now put on tactical gear and police vehicles have been moved to block the public from the scene, creating a barrier around the vehicle.

Victoria Road is shut down in both directions for at least four blocks at the intersection of Victoria and Wynn Street.

RCMP are not yet releasing any official information. The public is asked stay away from the area for their safety.

More to come.

ORIGINAL:

RCMP in Revelstoke are currently dealing with a standoff situation on Victoria Road.

A man has locked himself in a small grey car and for the last 30 minutes police have been asking him to step outside.

Officers have their weapons drawn and pointed at the vehicle.

We’ve been told to move back by the local fire service. — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) October 17, 2017

The public are being asked to stay away from the area near Flow Bike Rentals, where the incident is unfolding.

There are at least four officers on scene along with emergency personnel. Reports indicate more RCMP from surrounding ares such as Sicamous are being sent to help.

More to come.

Image credit: Marissa Tiel

