Bowron Lake reopened for public use

Due to cooler temperatures and lower fire danger ratings in the northeastern portion of the Cariboo Fire Centre, BC Parks – in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service – reopened Bowron Lake Provincial Park for public use on July 28, 2017.

The level of wildfire activity can change quickly, however, so BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service will continue to assess the situation to help protect public safety. Should the need arise, provincial park closures may be enacted throughout the summer.

BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service are asking the public to remain vigilant and help prevent human-caused wildfires. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.

A campfire ban remains in effect throughout British Columbia. For details on current open burning prohibitions, please visit: www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans

For more information about Bowron Lake Provincial Park, please visit the BC Parks website at: www.bcparks.ca

For the latest information on wildfire activity, conditions and prohibitions, please visit the BC Wildfire Service website at: www.bcwildfire.ca

