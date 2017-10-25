The Bella Coola Valley is experiencing localized flooding. Coast Mountain News photo

Bella Coola Valley experiencing localized flooding

A combination of rain and snow melt has resulted in flooding in low-lying areas

  • Oct. 25, 2017 3:26 p.m.
  • News

Caitlin Thompson

Coast Mountain News

That potent combination of an early snowpack, lots of rain, and warm temperatures has resulted in a lot of water in the Bella Coola Valley in the past 24 hours, with many areas being affected by localized flooding.

The hardest hit at press time appeared to be up Valley in Firvale and Canoe Crossing. Washouts were also reported at Tippie’s corner in Hagensborg, and water had crossed the highway in several sections. Walker Island and Saloompt were also affected.

Rainfall totals since yesterday have been in the 30-60mm range, with the River Forecast Centre issuing a high streamflow advisory this morning.

A High Streamflow Advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible, as has been observed in several areas. So far there have been no reports of damage to homes, although property damage in some areas is clearly visible.

The Valley has seen a significant amount of rain in the past week and fortunately dodged a larger storm which tracked further north, resulting in flood warnings for the Terrace and Kitimat area.

Weather is forecast to improve this week with the first glimpse of steady sunny skies in nearly two weeks.

Previous story
PHOTO: Demolition underway at former Cariboo Lodge site
Next story
Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Just Posted

PHOTO: Demolition underway at former Cariboo Lodge site

Cariboo Lodge is coming down to make way for a new residential care facility

Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday

Police are looking for information or witnesses to an armed robbery in Williams Lake.

Tsilhqot’in mark 153 year anniverary of 1864 hanging

Tsilhqot’in National Government Chief Joe Alphonse says it’s important to honour the chiefs that were hanged in 1864 as fallen heroes

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department rescues deer

With a backhoe and a rope, members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department freed a deer from inside an empty well.

This week marks official start of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb receives first poppy

VIDEO: Books for wildfire victims

Retired teacher Terry Hathaway helps Josef Aschwanden rebuild his home library.

Bella Coola Valley experiencing localized flooding

A combination of rain and snow melt has resulted in flooding in low-lying areas

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Most Read