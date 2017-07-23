BC Wildfire Service rescinds restrictions around nearby lakes, including Williams Lake

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. The BC Wildfire Service has rescinded its restriction orders to nearby lakes, but is still reminding the public to be careful when aircraft are retrieving water from lakes.

In light of the evacuation order being lifted for parts of the South Cariboo, the BC Wildfire Service has rescinded restrictions to local lakes.

The restrictions have been rescinded as of Sunday, July 23 for Watson Lake, Lac La Hache, Williams Lake and Horse Lake.

BCWS is asking the public to be mindful of aircrafts in and around lakes which may need access to water.

“If you see an aircraft while you are on the lake, please safely make your way to the shore so as not to impede firefighting efforts,” Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Melinda Paplawski said in a press release.

When firefighting aircraft, such as air tankers or helicopters, are working on an active wildfire and picking up water from nearby lakes, they need plenty of room to manoeuvre to do their job safely, she added.

Paplawski said the BCWS will monitor the situation closely and will resinstate area restriction orders if necessary.