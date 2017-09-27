BC Wildfire Service rescinds all but one area restriction in Cariboo

The only restriction order now in place in the Cariboo Fire Centre is around Elephant Hill wildfire

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and BC Wildfire Service have announced that area restrictions around most Cariboo fires have now been rescinded, effective at noon on Sept. 27.

The Ministry cited a return to seasonal weather conditions and reduced fire activity as the reasons for removing restrictions in the area.

The only restriction order now in place in the Cariboo Fire Centre is around the Elephant Hill wildfire, although BC Wildfire Service has reported this fire is now 100 per cent contained.

Regardless of the removal of area restrictions, BC Wildfire Service urged the public to take care when entering areas affected by wildfire, as trees may be unstable and ash pits may still remain hot after the flames have died down.

They also warned there will potentially still be smoke visible from the former wildfire zones, and it may continue for some time. Smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported, but smoke from within the former wildfire perimeter is not of concern.