BC Hydro works to bring power back

BC Hydro and contractor crews have been working to keep the power on to Cariboo Chilcotin customers during the wildfire crisis.

As of Thursday afternoon, less than 150 customers remain out of power in the Cariboo Chilcotin due to wildfires.

According to the BC Hydro website, 110 customers have been without power east of the Horsefly Road in the Spokin Lake Road area since Sunday, July 16 at 12:10 a.m.

South of the Hanceville Cutoff Road in the Chilcotin, 38 customers have been out of power since Saturday, July 15 since 10:58 a.m.

We’re continuing contingency planning and damage assessment, preparing for continued hot & dry weather in the region. #bcwildfire — BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 19, 2017

Crews are in the area working on restoring power.

Wildfires throughout the area has caused damage to electrical infrastructure. BC Hydro is working with emergency officials and have brought in additional crews to support restoration efforts.