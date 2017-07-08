BC Hydro assessing damage in Williams Lake

More than 2,000 Williams Lake residents are without power, due to damaged poles caused by wildfires in the region.
BC Hydro is currently assessing the damage by both ground and through helicopter patrols, to determine repairs needed when it’s safe.
A look at some of the #bcwildfire damage we’re seeing as we begin assessments. Our crews captured these shots near #WilliamsLake. pic.twitter.com/Xp4iKLLO6b— BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 8, 2017