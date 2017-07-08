BC Hydro assessing damage in Williams Lake

About 2,000 Williams Lake residents are without power

(BC Hydro Twitter)

More than 2,000 Williams Lake residents are without power, due to damaged poles caused by wildfires in the region.

BC Hydro is currently assessing the damage by both ground and through helicopter patrols, to determine repairs needed when it’s safe.

