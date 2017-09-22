Backyard fire ban lifted in Williams Lake

Williams Lake residents are permitted to have campfires in a certified fire pit, Fire Chief Des Webster said.

Backyard fires in a certified fire pit are permitted in Williams Lake again, after being banned since July 7. Photo submitted.

After two and a half months the use of certified fire pits is once again possible for Williams Lake residents.

The City announced Thursday the backyard burning ban that went into place on July 7 has been lifted.

Fire Chief Des Webster confirmed Friday, however, that there is no slash burning, grass burning, waste burning or burn barrels permitted.

“They have to use certified fire pits you can purchase in town,” Webster said, noting people can reference the city’s fire protection bylaw if they want more information.

Some of the notable highlights of the city’s bylaw are the fact a fire pit must be located at least 20 feet from any property lines and buildings and 10 feet from all grass, shrubbery, wood or other combustible materials.

Fire pits must be located on a level non-combustible surface and there must be a garden hose or immediate source of water within the fire site when a fire is lit.

When strong winds are present, fires are prohibited and when fires are burning there must be an adult attending and supervising the fire at all times.

Only clean dry wood with a maximum thickness of three inches is permitted.

All fires must be extinguished by 11 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service also announced Friday that effective noon, Sept. 22, the campfire ban for the Cariboo Fire Centre has been rescinded.