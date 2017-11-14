A beaver on the Elk River, summer 2017. File photo. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

A battle over beavers is brewing on South Pender Island, B.C., where residents are vowing to save the animals from euthanasia.

The beavers have been building their own dams in Greenburn Lake, threatening an earthen dam constructed on part of the Gulf Island National Park Reserve, an area administered by Parks Canada.

Wendy Scholefield, a trustee with the Islands Trust, a body that protects the area, says Parks Canada put up a notice by the lake last week saying the beavers would be trapped and killed on Monday.

Scholefield says she and the other trustee for the area were also emailed about the plan, adding Parks Canada announced it without the public consultation that had been promised.

She says residents were set to stage a protest on Monday but Parks Canada put the plan on hold until the end of the week.

Nathan Cardinal, Parks Canada’s acting superintendent for the reserve, was not available for comment.

Scholefield says she and Cardinal were to discuss other options on Tuesday.

“I think people are trying to make it obvious that it’s an issue and there needs to be consultation and discussion and a better solution found rather than the quick and dirty solution that they’re proposing,” she said.

“I’m sure they had to do repair on the dam,” she said of Parks Canada’s construction of the dam starting in August 2015 to the spring of 2016.

Scholefield said water would be flowing downhill into the community if the structure was not secure enough.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

Just Posted

Glanville leads TRU WolfPack to national soccer victory

Former Williams Lake athlete named Player of the Game

Diwali celebrations light up the night

The women of Williams Lake celebrated Diwali in style with the annual Lights for Life event

Suspected poachers charged west of Williams Lake

Conservation Officer Service working with local First Nations to protect wildlife resources

LETTER: Thank you for all the support

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department extends its gratitude to those far and wide

An intergenerational Remembrance Day

Seniors Village and Cataline Elementary School come together to remember

SLIDESHOW: Williams Lake Remembrance Day marked by moving ceremonies

Remembrance Day ceremonies this year were well attended

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Student’s alleged sexual role-plays lead to human rights complaint against VIU

Nanaimo university says it took appropriate actions to respond to sexual harassment concerns

Vancouver summit to combat use of child soldiers

The international community has been quietly working on the so-called Vancouver Principles for some time

Meteorite fragments found in the Kootenays

The pieces found near Crawford Bay came from the fireball that exploded over Kootenay Lake in September

Most Read