Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh attends Pride Parade, June 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. NDP convention set for Victoria

Premier, federal leader Jagmeet Singh to add energy

After 16 years in opposition, the B.C. NDP convention is shaping up to be a more energetic event next month.

The party’s 2017 convention will be held at the Victoria Conference Centre Nov. 3-5, with new federal leader Jagmeet Singh scheduled to speak. Singh made the jump from Ontario politics to the national leadership contest, which he won Oct. 1 with 54 per cent of party member votes on the first ballot.

Premier John Horgan will speak to the convention, which will also include debate on policy resolutions and training workshops. Party members will also elect a new provincial executive.

Previous story
B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Just Posted

PHOTO: On course for fall

Williams Lake golf course an oasis for animals readying themselves for winter

Search continues near Ashcroft for missing Prince George woman

Last seen in Williams Lake, Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley

Sisters in Spirit Walk honours women lost to violence

Williams Lake residents participated in a vigil and walk Friday to show solidarity for the families who have lost women to violence.

CRD wants feedback on wildfire emergency response

The Cariboo Regional District will be hosting meetings and using a survey to gain feedback about its emergency response to the wildfires.

Cub Scouts break a sweat

Williams Lake Cub Scouts were building sandbags as part of their yearly fundraiser Saturday.

Terrace River Kings overcome Williams Lake Stampeders 6-5

It was a back-and-forth game, played into second overtime before the team secured the win

Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

B.C. school trustee calls LGBTQ school program ‘weapon of propaganda’

Chilliwack’s Barry Neufeld published the comments on his Facebook page

B.C. couple hope boat drone becomes first to cross Atlantic

Colin and Julie Angus of Victoria to have drone collect environmental data en route

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

Most Read