B.C. barrel racing finals get underway in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Stampede Grounds are bustling Friday morning as the BC Barrel Racers Association 2017 finals get underway.

Trailers, horses and riders are packed into the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds as the B.C. Barrel Racers Association finals get underway. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Competitors from around the province will be competing during the three-day event and organizers invite everyone to come down and watch the action — admission is free.

Sponsorship director Karen Yaworski said the three-day event kicks off Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. and goes through until Sunday.

Starting time is 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“We have around 250 competitors coming, ranging from pee wees, juniors, open to seniors,” Yaworski said. “We have $25,000 in payouts for the open section alone and we have awards in the form of saddles, buckles and blankets.”

Coinciding with the races, the Williams Lake Stampede Association is hosting its wildfire relief fundraiser this weekend as well, which kicks off Friday evening and goes all day Saturday.