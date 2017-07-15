Area L and H on evacuation alert: Green Lake, Horse Lake, Highway 24 corridor, Mahood Lake

An evacuation alert has been issued for the whole of Electoral areas L and H within the Cariboo Regional District.

The alert extends the existing alert in the area from Forest Grove to the east boundary of area H, north to the south side of Canim Lake and includes the south side of Mahood Lake.

It includes all of Electoral Area L, which includes Horse Lake, Lone Butte, the north part of Green Lake, the Interlakes and the Highway 24 corridor to Lac des Roches.

It also extends the alert in Area G east of Highway 97 to the west boundary of Area L, north to the District of 100 Mile House and south to the south boundary of the Cariboo Regional District.

An evacuation order was also issued for Big Creek. Another alert was ordered for the Gang Ranch area to north of Lac la Hache.

The alerts come as high winds were expected through the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The Ashcroft Reserve fire experienced growth last night, sparking an evacuation order for Loon Lake.

Fire Information Officer Mike McCulley isn’t able to confirm whether the fire has crossed Loon Lake, but says that the way the winds are moving, combined with dry fuel and increased fire behaviour are helping to push the fire north.

“If it hasn’t crossed already, there is a high likelihood that it would.”

“If you look at the Ashcroft fire, the night it started that fire moved several kilometres in just a few hours — just to give people an indication of how hard it is to guess at that and how important it is to air on the safe side if they are in the area. They should be thinking about their life and safety first.”

Residents are encouraged to prepare to evacuated their premises or property should it be required.

Upon notification of an alert, you should be prepared for the evacuation order by:

• Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a Reception Centre outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

• Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

• Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

• Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call 250-392-6284.

• Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

• Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.

More to come.