Alexis Creek Health Unit closed due to evacuation order

Due to the existing evacuation order covering Alexis Creek to Riske Creek the Alexis Creek Health Centre is closed indefinitely. Cariboo Regional District image.

Due to wildfire activity and an evacuation order in the area the Alexis Creek Health Centre is closed indefinitely, Interior Health said Sunday.

In an emergency, residents are asked to call 9-1-1 said Lannea Parfitt with IH communications.

For non-urgent matters, individuals can access service through the West Chilcotin Health Centre in Tatla Lake.

Family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon who works in Chilcotin said anyone who needs medical care from the Alexis Creek area is welcome at the centre in Tatla Lake.

“Things are fairly stable out here fire-wise and we will be continuing to do community visits to communities that do not have an evacuation order, but that will be fluid as the situation is definitely changing all the time,” Gordon said.

If residents are unsure of your health care needs, please consider calling HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, to speak to a registered nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, Parfitt said.

Interior Health (IH) will continue to update residents on the status of facilities and health services, including on its Wildfire Major Events webpage.