Air quality index rates Williams Lake as high risk Thursday morning

Smoke still thick over City of Williams Lake as area experiences worst air quality reading across B.C.

Smoke from wildfires continues to hang over much of the Cariboo Chilcotin as Williams Lake and area residents try to get back into some kind of routine, such as back to school. Angie Mindus photo

As evacuation orders and alerts are being lifted and firefighters seemed to be getting a handle on the wildfires, thick smoke continues to hang over Williams Lake and area, creating persistently poor air quality.

As of Thursday morning, the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was the highest in the province with a rating of eight, which indicates there is a high health risk for residents in the Williams Lake area.

Later today, tonight and tomorrow, the air quality is expected to improve to four, or a moderate health risk.

What does that rating mean exactly?

During a High Health Risk rating, the general population should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation, according to the government’s BC Air Quality website.

Our at risk population, such as people with breathing problems, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors all together. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion during a High Health Risk rating.

According to the website, if the AQHI has increased to a rating of seven or greater, it is because of high concentrations of smoke particles in the air.

The air quality monitoring station in Williams Lake is located at Lake City Secondary School’s Columneetza Campus.