Air quality improves to low risk

More evacuation alerts were lifted near fires in the Chilcotin on the weekend and residents in Williams Lake woke up to a low risk air quality index Monday.

Residents in and around Williams Lake are breathing easier as the air quality index has improved to low risk.

For Monday, the risk is low hovering around two with minimums of one and two through the day and into Tuesday in the forecast.

“Enjoy your usual outdoor activities,” Environment Canada noted on its website.

Rain and highs of 23C are predicted for Monday, with a low of 8C, while Tuesday and Wednesday have highs of 16C and lows of 4C.

At the Cariboo Fire Centre only three local fires are being listed as fires of note.

Hanceville Riske Creek fire

As of Sunday, the Hanceville Riske Creek fire was 70 per cent contained.

Crews continue to action hot spots detected by infrared scans, as well as mop up and patrol.

Today (Monday) crews will continue to demob gear and remove structural protection units. Fallers are continuing danger tree assessment and danger tree falling work to remove hazardous trees.

Kleena Kleene Fire

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Cariboo Regional District lifted the evacuation alert of the Kleena Kleene area.

As of Sunday the BC Wildfire Service website was not listing a containment percentage for the Kleena Kleene and Colwell Lake fires which make up the 25,557 hectare Kleena Kleene fire.

However crews continue to create guards, do patrols and mop up , burn new guards, set up sprinklers where needed, establish hose lines and do danger tree assessing and falling.

Plateau Fire

Still an estimated 521,648 hectares the fire is listed as active, although precipitation is helping with fire suppression in some areas.

On Sunday, the Cariboo Regional District, Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation, Nazko First Nation and Tsideldel/Redstone downgrade the evacuation orders around the Plateau Fire to evacuation alerts.

The change impacts the CRD areas north of Highway 20 to south of Tzenzaicut Lake, the CRD areas around Kluskus, Blackwater, Clisbako and Nazko, Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation areas, the remaining Nazko First Nation areas; and the remaining Tŝideldel/Redstone areas.

Plateau North

North of Nazko crews are mopping up and patrolling the fire’s edge along Redwater Creek, as well as along the MacKay Creek drainage.

Crews are also mopping up and patrolling the fire’s edge along the 5800 and 5800 A Road area. At the 3900 Road and at Marmot Lake Road crews are conducting mop up and patrol. Southeast of Nazko, guard is being installed south of the 6000 road staging.

Plateau South

In the southeast portion of the fire, crew and equipment will continue to build and solidify guards, monitor and work scanned hot spots along the northern perimeter.

Southwest of Nazko Lake Park, crews will continue with mop-up and patrol and will start demobilization where conditions allow. In the Chezacut, crews are patrolling in the China Bowl and Chezacut Ranch areas and will continue with mop-up efforts. Demob will start where conditions allow.