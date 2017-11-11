A concentration of fine particulates in the air has lead to an air quality advisory for Williams Lake. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Air quality advisory for Williams Lake

Advisory expected to persist until weather conditions change

An air quality advisory is in place for Williams Lake.

Interior Health and the Ministry of Environment are warning locals of high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air, expected to persist until weather conditions change.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions should “postpone strenuous exercise” until the advisory is lifted, according to a release sent out by the ministry.

“If you are experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, follow the advice of your health care provider.”

The release recommends that staying inside helps to reduce exposure to the fine particulates.

It notes that poor dispersion due to calm winds is the reason behind the concentration of the particulates and recommends that avoid idling cars, backyard burning and open debris burning, and, if a wood stove or fireplace is the sole source of residential heating, to burn well seasoned wood.

