The advisory was in effect due to fine particulate matter in the air

An air quality advisory issued yesterday evening for Williams Lake has been lifted.

The initial air quality advisory had been issued because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Interior Health, fine particulate levels in the air have returned to normal and are expected to remain low due to changing weather conditions over the next few days.

An air quality warning remains in effect for Vanderhoof.