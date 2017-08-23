Administrative changes on the way for schools in School District 27

Transfers and retirements will create many changes at local schools

John Silkstone, former Cataline Elementary School principal who was set to start the school year as principal of 150 Mile House Elementary School, has retired from School District 27. Silkstone was an avid supporter of incorporating community gardens and outdoor learning into his schools, as seen here at his outdoor classroom at Cataline Elementary School in May. Angie Mindus photo

As back-to-school nears, School District 27 (SD27) has announced several staffing changes for the district.

Former Cataline Elementary School principal John Silkstone, who was transferred to 150 Mile Elementary School for the 2017/18 school year, has retired over the summer.

Silkstone worked at many schools during his 27 years with the district as a teacher and administrator. Silkstone was the longtime principal at the now-closed Kwaleen Traditional Elementary School and most recently was principal at Cataline where he was instrumental in creating an garden and outdoor classroom space at the school.

“We wish him well in his retirement,” superintendent Mark Wintjes said in a news release.

Calvin Williams, former principal of 150 Mile Elementary School, has been transferred to Cataline Elementary School to take on the role of principal there.

Grant Gustafson, who was one of the original team of administrators instrumental in coordinating the reconfiguration of the new middle school, Lake City Secondary School – Columneetza Campus, has been transferred to 150 Mile Elementary School.

SD 27 had announced earlier in May that Craig Munroe, also a part of the middle school administration team, had been transferred to Mountview Elementary School as principal to start the 2017/18 school year after the retirement announcement of Rick Miller.

Another transfer will see Hattie Darney, former vice-principal at Cataline with Silkstone, take on the role of vice-principal of Lake City Secondary School – Columneetza Campus.

In Likely, Michele Bebault, formerly a support services teacher at the rural elementary school, as been appointed to principal of Likely Elementary School.

Terry Espejo, former Principal at Nak’albun Elementary School in Fort St. James BC, has been appointed to principal of Naghtaneqed Elementary Junior Secondary School.

Ty Lytton, vice principal of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, was transferred to Horse Lake Elementary School as principal effective May 20, 2017.