Canadian Armed Forces brightens daycare children’s day

A recent visit to from the Canadian Armed Forces helped ease cabin fever for children at a Williams Lake daycare who have been unable to go outside because of the smoke generated by wildfires in the region.

Hundreds of CAF personnel have been stationed in Williams Lake and other parts of the province as part of operation LENTUS to assist with wildfire evacuation orders and more recently with mop-up operations and monitoring of under control fires within the Cariboo Regional District.

Having the soldiers visit the children was the highlight of the week, said Women’s Contact Society Kidcare Daycare manager Beulah Munson.

“They spent about an hour here and were just great,” Munson said of the soldiers. “They let the children climb on the vehicles, they were talking on the radio, trying out medical equipment and the soldiers even gave the kids little EKG stickers to try out.”

The next day the children were talking about the “big trucks” and the “army guys,” she said, noting the ages of the children ranged between one year old to 10 years old.

For the soldiers it was a great experience too, said Captain Graham Kollas, public affairs officer with Canadian Armed Forces 3rd Canadian Division Support Group.

“I have two kids under the age of three so I know what happens when you keep them inside too long,” Kollas said. “They were very happy to see everything and the soldiers were so happy to see the kids happy.”

Corp. Michele Auchu was also reminded of home.

“As soon as I saw them, my heart melted,” Auchu said. “This visit really made me miss my own kids.”

Kollas said the soldiers drove a military police G-Wagon, a medium support vehicle system and a field ambulance to the daycare for the visit.

Munson and Kollas credited Women’s Contact Society executive director Irene Willsie for initiating the visit.

“She stopped in and talked with our commander here and asked if we could come there,” Kollas said. “She said they’d only been outside about three times, which is a shame because they have that beautiful playground behind the daycare.”

When Willsie asked Munson if the daycare would appreciate the opportunity, Munson said she told her “for sure.”

During the wildfire evacuation alert and subsequent order, the daycare closed from July 10 because a number of families left town and some staff members were already on order, and then re-opened on July 27 when the order was downgraded in Williams Lake, Munson said.

“We have to check the air quality index every morning and if it’s high risk we are not able to take the children outside,” Munson said. “It’s tricky because we have 20-plus kids here at any given time.”

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.