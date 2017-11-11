CP Rail investigating after train derails between Golden and Revelstoke

Initial reports say that 10 cars were involved

A CP Rail train derailed between Revelstoke and Golden late Thursday night.

CP Rail spokesperson Jeremy Berry said the incident took place near midnight mountain time on Nov. 10 around 40 kilometres west of Golden.

Initial reports say that 10 cars of a potash train were involved in the derailment.

“There were no injuries, no dangerous goods involved and no threat to public safety,” said Berry.

He said that CP Rail activated its emergency response protocols and mobilized teams to the site.

“We take this incident extremely seriously, and will be focused on safety as we continue to deal with this incident,” he said.

The Transport Board of Canada has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Berry said the investigation is ongoing.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
