5 to start your day

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down, B.C. gives renters a break on deposits and more

1. Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

Despite a conviction for sexual assault, anc calls for him to steo down, Coun. David Murray is not stepping down from Pitt Meadows council. See more >

2. Trial date set for man charged with Abbotsford highschool stabbing

Gabriel Brandon Klein, 22, is scheduled to start his trial May 7, 2018 in B.C. See more >

3. B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

The legislation is designed to plug a loophole in B.C.’s rental housing restrictions that allows landlords to demand additional rent increases by signing short-term leases with tenants. See more >

4. PHOTOS: Reported hit-and-run at Surrey’s LA Matheson Secondary

Two victims were reportedly taken to hospital Thursday evening, after being involved in an altercation. See more >

5. B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Graduation rates have gone up by 10 per cent between 2012/13 and 2014/15, but that rate still lags behind those for youth not in care. See more >

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday
Next story
CRD confirms wildfire consultation dates

Just Posted

CRD confirms wildfire consultation dates

Seventeen locations have been determined for upcoming meetings where the public can provide feedback on the summer’s emergency reponse.

New quilts for fire victims

Delee Whitwell says her 18-year-old daughter Sarah is her true hero. Whitwell… Continue reading

Come one, come all to Williams Lake Curling Club

With leagues running almost every night of the week, the curling club has something for everyone.

Youth input on children’s rights focus of upcoming workshop

A youth-led workshop taking place in the lakecity this weekend will enable children and youth to talk about the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

PHOTO: Demolition underway at former Cariboo Lodge site

Cariboo Lodge is coming down to make way for a new residential care facility

VIDEO: Books for wildfire victims

Retired teacher Terry Hathaway helps Josef Aschwanden rebuild his home library.

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Most Read