450 Canadian troops support wildfire fight

Soldiers are stationed in 100 Mile and Williams Lake

There are 450 troops from the Canadian Forces continuing to support B.C.’s wildfire efforts.

Maj. Jeff Allen, of the Joint Taskforce Pacific based out of Esquimalt, said that ground troops are currently stationed Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Of those, 228 are Edmonton-based units.

“[They] are in support of RCMP operations,” said Allen.

.@CanadianForces members are helping the RCMP to keep British Columbians safe and informed. We're here for you, BC#BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/cyJjzM9hnk — CF Operations (@CFOperations) July 24, 2017

The Forces’ air task force, now in Kamloops and Comox, remain ready to support provincial efforts.

Allen said that there are 37 Rangers, as well as support staff, from the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol supporting the soldiers on the ground and that 33 members of the 39 Canadian Brigade Group will arrive in Williams Lake this afternoon.

“These reserve soldiers are primarily residents in the Lower Mainland and across B.C.,” said Allen.

