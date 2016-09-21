- Home
News
Gardens bursting with life at The Potato House
The gardens at the Potato House on First Avenue in Williams Lake are bursting with life right now. The property, purchased in 2011, is owned by the non-profit Potato House Sustainable Community Society with the purpose of carrying out community activities that inspire self-sufficiency and a smaller ecological footprint. The society also operates a drop-in centre, garden space and composting site for the educational benefit of all residents at its downtown location.
