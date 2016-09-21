  • Connect with Us

News

Gardens bursting with life at The Potato House

The gardens at the Potato House on First Avenue in Williams Lake are bursting with life right now. The property, purchased in 2011, is owned by the non-profit Potato House Sustainable Community Society with the purpose of carrying out community activities that inspire self-sufficiency and a smaller ecological footprint. The society also operates a drop-in centre, garden space and composting site for the educational benefit of all residents at its downtown location. - Angie Mindus photo
The gardens at the Potato House on First Avenue in Williams Lake are bursting with life right now. The property, purchased in 2011, is owned by the non-profit Potato House Sustainable Community Society with the purpose of carrying out community activities that inspire self-sufficiency and a smaller ecological footprint. The society also operates a drop-in centre, garden space and composting site for the educational benefit of all residents at its downtown location.
— image credit: Angie Mindus photo
  • by  Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune
  • Williams Lake  posted Sep 21, 2016 at 2:00 PM
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event