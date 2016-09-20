Bella Bella prepares for royal visit

Will and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are preparing for a tour of B.C. and Yukon.

Caitlin Thompson

Coast Mountain News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour of Bella Bella is sure to be a show stopper, with details released this week on how the couple plans to spend their time there.

The stop will begin with an aerial tour of the Great Bear Rainforest, followed by a First Nations Welcome where their Royal Highnesses are welcomed by the Heiltsuk community in a traditional ceremony. This will be followed by a Cultural Sharing Ceremony.

Also on the agenda is a Dedication of the Great Bear Rainforest. Their Royal Highnesses walk to the Elders Lodge, where The Duke of Cambridge will mark the dedication of the Great Bear Rainforest as part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initiative.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC), conceived by the Right Honourable Frank Field MP, was launched at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Malta in 2015. The QCC is a unique network of forest conservation initiatives, which involves all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

The QCC presents “a rare opportunity to unite the whole Commonwealth family and save one of the world’s most important natural habitats — forests. By creating a pan-Commonwealth network of forest conservation projects, the QCC will mark Her Majesty The Queen’s service to the Commonwealth while conserving indigenous forests for future generations.”

It has been confirmed that the Royal couple’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be joining them on the tour but it is believed they will be based in Victoria and unlikely to make an appearance in Bella Bella.

According to royal etiquette selfies are “not possible,” said the Department of Canadian Heritage. Apparently Her Majesty the Queen is not a fan of the selfie craze, but the Canadian government says that’s not the reason the informal pictures won’t be allowed.

Beyond the selfie rules, the heritage department has issued guidelines for people meeting the royal family — covering everything from curtseys and toasts to hats and gloves.

These are not inflexible dictums, just tips to make people “feel comfortable and prepared,” the site notes.