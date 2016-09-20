  • Connect with Us

News

Fall colours on display throughout the downtown

Fog obscures the sunrise over downtown Williams Lake early Tuesday morning after a night of rain. Trees throughout the city are displaying beautiful fall colours.. - Angie Mindus photo
Fog obscures the sunrise over downtown Williams Lake early Tuesday morning after a night of rain. Trees throughout the city are displaying beautiful fall colours..
— image credit: Angie Mindus photo
  • by  Angie Mindus - Williams Lake Tribune
  • Williams Lake  posted Sep 20, 2016 at 9:00 AM
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event