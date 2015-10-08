Newly appointed acting superintendent steps down

After only 18 days into the job, School District 27’s new Acting Superintendent Harj Manhas has stepped down.

In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, Board Chair Tanya Guenther said Manhas has chosen to return to his former position of Assistant Superintendent of School and that the board is bringing on Mark Wintjes, a current teacher at GROW/Skyline school in Williams Lake, on a temporary basis while they search for an interim superintendent for the rest of the school year.

“It may appear to be a rare move to appoint a current teacher to the role of acting superintendent and it should not be viewed as the Board overlooking current directors and administrators,” Guenther stated in the news release. “Appointing a director or administrator at this time of year would have a domino effect that would impact the leadership of specific departments and schools. It was felt that the appointment of Mr. Wintjes would be a good fit as he has district-level experience and the domino effect for this temporary position would be minimized.”

Guenther went on further to state the board would be reducing the responsibility level for the acting/interim superintendent position by creating a “duel leadership model” whereby the acting/interim superintendent and the secretary treasurer will equally report directly to the Board of Education.

“It has been a whirlwind of a start to this school year, but the Board is confident that the work of the Board will continue and that students will continue to receive excellent educational opportunities. We look forward to working with Mr. Wintjes in his new role and thank Mr. Manhas for getting us through the opening weeks of the new school year.”

Guenther said Wintjes has served the district since 1993. He has been a principal of Puntzi Mountain, Bridge Lake, Forest Grove, Buffalo Creek and 100 Mile House Jr. Secondary schools. Wintjes held the positions of district principal and director of instruction (human resources) from 2008 to 2013. In 2013, Wintjes returned to teaching, where he was currently serving the students at GROW/Skyline in Williams Lake until stepping up to fill the interim position.

Last month, Superintendent Mark Thiessen resigned after four years in the position to work for a private Christian school in Abbotsford.