Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society has new location

Staff at Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society are enjoying a new location with a view in downtown Williams Lake.

On Sept. 1, the society moved into office spaces on the third floor at 383 Oliver St., overlooking Herb Gardner Park.

"We were renting offices at the Tsilhqot'in National Government building but the TNG has grown so much with the rights and title case that they needed the space back for more staff," executive director Sarah Jackman said during an open house held Monday. "Besides that, moving into our own space has always been a goal."

Formed in 1998 to serve the communities of the Tsilhqot'in and Southern Carrier Nations, the society has developed programs to strengthen youth, build healthy communities, promote culture and provide traditional approaches to justice and peacemaking.

"We have become busier with our restorative justice programs and probation supports and in the new space we can offer our clients more privacy," Jackman said. "In here we have our own couches, coffee, even food in the fridge if they are hungry. It seems more accessible."

Presently staff members are working with 11 adults and two youth on probation, plus running their regular sports, recreation and cultural programs. A sixth staff member works with Victim Services at the Alexis Creek RCMP station.

"It feels very positive here," Jackman said.