Cariboo Fire Centre has lower than average fire season

The fire that burned in the remote Homathko River-Tatlayoko Pro-tected area in July was relatively small in size (30 hectares) and was located in steep and difficult terrain. Sprinklers were used to assist firefighting efforts in areas that were inaccessible and unsafe for ground crews.

The Cariboo Fire Centre responded to 105 fires burning a total of 809 hectares in the 2016 fire season, which made for a lower than average year.

From 2006-2015, the CFC has had an average of 242 fires burning 32,760 hectares by this time of year.

A fire that burned three kilometres south of the community of Nazko in early April was responsible for 398 of these hectares, while a fire seven kilometres north of Puntzi in mid-May burned 200 hectares.

Both fires did not threaten any homes or structures.

The only wildfire of note was the fire north of Puntzi.

Crews, helicopters, air tankers, and heavy equipment responded. The fire was 100 per cent contained within two days.

A week after it started, it was in patrol stage, meaning crews were working to locate any remaining hot spots and smokes.

Cariboo Fire Centre crews and support staff stayed busy though as many were deployed to wildfires in the Peace region at the beginning of May. At the end of May, Cariboo crews were also deployed to the Fort McMurray fire and to fires in Ontario.

The quieter season also allowed additional time for fuel management projects and training opportunities.

The Quesnel area had 22 fires covering 429 hectares, the Cariboo Chilcotin East had 36 fires covering 47 hectares, 100 Mile House area had 27 fires covering 28 hectares and the Cariboo Chilcotin West had 19 covering 305 hectares.

On Sept. 9 the CFC lifted its category three fire prohibition due to a decreased wildfire risk in the region. The fire danger is low to moderate throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre and cooling temperatures and scattered showers are predicted the week.