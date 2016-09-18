- Home
News
Hail storm makes for wintery road conditions near Likely
Drivers had a taste of wintery road conditions Sunday afternoon near Likely when a hail storm hit the area at about 3:50 p.m.
It was necessary to slow down as the roads were slippery.
