Warrants issued for three Williams Lake men accused of drug trafficking following year-long investigation

Lashway Merritt, Arin Charleyboy, and Preston Norris of Williams Lake are wanted on outstanding warrants for drug-related offences in the Peace Region.

Three Williams Lake men are wanted by police following a year-long investigation into criminal activities in B.C.’s Peace region.

Warrants are out for the arrest of Preston Norris, 19, Lashway Merritt, 22, and Arin Charleyboy, 25, of Williams Lake, according to a news release issued by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEA-BC).

In all, 32 more individuals have been charged with 91 offences following an investigation into the alleged criminal activities of street and mid-level drug traffickers following the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, percocets, an AR15 semi-automatic rifle, as well as crystal methamphetamine, GHB, amphetamine, cash, and two additional firearms, from five search warrants and numerous traffic stops.

Norris is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Merritt is charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Charleyboy is charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance.

Other accused are from Dawson Creek and Fort St. John and range in ages from 18 to 52.

“By successfully obtaining charges against these numerous individuals, the CFSEU-BC has managed to disrupt the gang activity and street level drug networks in B.C.’s Cariboo/Chilcotin, North, and Peace regions,’ said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, spokesperson for the CFSEU-BC. “It is a testament to the continued persistence of our officers to ensure that individuals who choose to be involved in the criminal lifestyle and jeopardize the safety of our communities are brought before the courts.”